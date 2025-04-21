Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trespassers caused rail delays in Surrey and Sussex.

Southern Rail reported the incident at 6.45am on Easter Monday (April 21).

“We have been made aware of trespassers on the railway between Sutton (Surrey) and Streatham,” a social media notice read.

"All lines in this are blocked in this area at this time.

Trespassers caused rail delays in Surrey and Sussex. Photo: Sussex World stock image

“Trains running on the route between Horsham and London Victoria (via Dorking) are subject to delays of up to 30 minutes and you may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

“Please allow additional time to travel and check your journey well in advance.”

As a result of this incident, Carshalton, Hackbridge, Mitcham Junction and Mitcham Eastfields were not served temporarily.

This was because trains that usually run in this area had to divert via West Croydon.

Southern Rail explained: “Thameslink services between Sutton and St Albans City have been suspended meaning less trains in this area.

“You should now leave around 40 minutes extra to complete your journey and listen out for station announcements for the latest information.”

Ticket acceptance was put in place on alternative routes – including London Underground services.

An update at 8.10am read: “Everybody is in a position of safety and all lines have now reopened in this area. Trains will soon begin to run to their normal route.

“Please continue to leave additional time to complete your journey whilst we work hard to get running trains back on time.

“Above ticket acceptance also remains in place to keep you on the move.”

At 10.35am, disruption caused by the incident had ended. No further Southern trains were being affected by this incident.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay. For more information and to check your eligibility, visithttps://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation