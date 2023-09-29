Southern Rail warns of industrial action: no Gatwick Express and limited Southern service
Southern Rail has announced that industrial action will affect services today and next week.
Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) that industrial action will take place on Saturday, September 30, and Wednesday, October 4.
A spokesperson said: “No Thameslink, Gatwick Express or Great Northern service. Limited Southern service runs calling at Gatwick Airport and Victoria only.”
They said that there will be an amended table today (Friday, September 29), as well as October 2-3 and October 5-6, with fewer trains and services busier than usual.