Southern Rail: West Sussex lines blocked due to incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An incident is affecting train routes across West Sussex this morning (Saturday, May 25).
Southern said a points failure means that all lines are currently blocked.
On its website it said: “A points failure at Bognor Regis means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised. This is expected until 9am.”
On X (formerly Twitter), Southern said due to the fault, trains will instead divert and terminate/start from Barnham, Chichester or Littlehampton.”
More as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.