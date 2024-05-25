Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An incident is affecting train routes across West Sussex this morning (Saturday, May 25).

Southern said a points failure means that all lines are currently blocked.

On its website it said: “A points failure at Bognor Regis means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised. This is expected until 9am.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Southern said due to the fault, trains will instead divert and terminate/start from Barnham, Chichester or Littlehampton.”