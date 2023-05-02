No Southern rail services from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area will run towards the Portsmouth and Southampton due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, Southern has confirmed.

The service updated was posted on Twitter at 7.17am this [Tuesday, May 2] morning.

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm, according to the Southern website.

Posting on Twitter, a Southern spokesperson said: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour some lines are blocked

“Services running to/from these stations will be cancelled or delayed

“No Southern service from the Bognor Regis/Littlehampton area towards Portsmouth/Southampton will run

“At this time we advise you to travel later this morning

“You can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 services

“We are in the process of requesting rail replacement buses.