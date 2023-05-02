Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Southern service from the Bognor Regis/Littlehampton area disrupted due to safety inspection of track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour

No Southern rail services from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area will run towards the Portsmouth and Southampton due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, Southern has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 07:53 BST

The service updated was posted on Twitter at 7.17am this [Tuesday, May 2] morning.

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm, according to the Southern website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, a Southern spokesperson said: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour some lines are blocked

Most Popular

“Services running to/from these stations will be cancelled or delayed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No Southern service from the Bognor Regis/Littlehampton area towards Portsmouth/Southampton will run

“At this time we advise you to travel later this morning

“You can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
No Southern rail services from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area will run towards the Portsmouth and Southampton due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, Southern has confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink RailwayNo Southern rail services from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area will run towards the Portsmouth and Southampton due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, Southern has confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway
No Southern rail services from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area will run towards the Portsmouth and Southampton due to a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour, Southern has confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

“We are in the process of requesting rail replacement buses.

“We will update you on these once we have more information”

Related topics:BarnhamPortsmouthSouthamptonPortsmouth HarbourTwitterStagecoach