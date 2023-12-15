Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers urged to plan ahead for Christmas and New Year train travel

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains, is urging passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel over the Christmas and New Year period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seasonal timetable and planned engineering work by Network Rail will mean widespread changes to services.

There will be no trains between Havant and Southampton from Sunday, December 24 to Friday, December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several Southern services in South London, and some Thameslink services, will also be affected on certain days – service changes are set out day by day below.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains, is urging passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture contributed

As normal, services will finish early on Christmas Eve and there will be no trains on Christmas Day. However, a special Southern service will run on Boxing Day, with trains in and out of London Victoria serving Gatwick Airport, Brighton, East Croydon and Sutton.

GTR’s customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “We’ve worked closely with Network Rail to provide as full a service as possible for customers travelling over the festive period, and we thank customers for their understanding.

“Please check your journeys throughout the period, including the week before Christmas when we expect services to be particularly busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do please also allow plenty of extra time, especially where services are finishing early or replacement buses are running.”

Summary of service changes:

Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

Owing to engineering work in the Southampton area, services between Brighton and Southampton will be diverted to run between Brighton and Fratton. Replacement buses will run between Havant and Southampton.

Owing to major engineering work north of London, some Thameslink services will run to an amended timetable.

All other Southern and Thameslink routes, along with Gatwick Express, will operate a normal Sunday service until 5pm, when a gradual close-down of the network will begin, with last trains arriving at their final destinations by 9.00pm.

Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is normal on Christmas Day there will be no Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express services.

Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day

A special Boxing Day service will operate (all frequencies are each way):

– 5am to 8.30am and 9pm to 11pm approx - London Victoria to Gatwick Airport (two trains per hour)

– 8.30am until 9pm approx - London Victoria to Three Bridges (one train per hour); London Victoria to Brighton (one train per hour); London Victoria to Sutton via Selhurst and West Croydon (two trains per hour); London Victoria to East Croydon via Crystal Palace (two trains per hour)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is normal on Boxing Day, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and other Southern services will not run.

Wednesday 27 and Thursday, December 28

Services between London Victoria and Southampton will be diverted to run between Victoria and Fratton; services between Brighton and Southampton will be diverted to run between Brighton and Fratton. Replacement buses will run between Havant and Southampton.

Owing to engineering work in the Norwood area:

– buses will replace trains between Crystal Palace and West Croydon via Norwood Junction.

– a reduced service will run between London Victoria and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– trains on the Caterham and Tattenham Corner routes will only run between Purley and Caterham/Tattenham Corner.

– trains between London Bridge/London Victoria and Epsom/Dorking/Horsham will run to an amended and reduced timetable.

– trains which usually run between Reigate and London Victoria will only run between Reigate and Redhill.

– trains between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction will not run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice on alternative routes is available on the Southern website.

Owing to major engineering work north of London, some Thameslink services will run to an amended timetable.

On all other Southern and Thameslink routes, and on Gatwick Express, a Saturday service will operate. In addition, an overnight Thameslink service will run between Bedford and Three Bridges.

Friday, December 29

Services between London Victoria and Southampton will be diverted to run between Victoria and Fratton; services between Brighton and Southampton will be diverted to run between Brighton and Fratton. Replacement buses will run between Havant and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owing to major engineering work north of London, some Thameslink services will run to an amended timetable.

On all other Southern and Thameslink routes, and on Gatwick Express, a Saturday service will operate.

Saturday 30 and Sunday, December 31

Normal Southern and Gatwick Express services will operate.

Owing to major engineering work north of London, some Thameslink services will run to an amended timetable.

A normal service will run on all other Thameslink services, with an overnight service between Three Bridges and Bedford on the Sunday.

Monday, January 1, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sunday service will operate on Southern and Gatwick Express.

Owing to major engineering work north of London, some Thameslink services will run to an amended timetable.