Southern said a failure of the electricity supply at Lewes means all lines are disrupted, and as a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

The company said on its website that trains are unable to run between Lewes and Seaford, Ore and Eastbourne.

Disruption is expected until around 11am.

Southern services face disruption this morning due to a power failure> Picture: Contributed

On its website, Southern said: “If you are travelling on this route, please expect your journey time to be extended by at least 30 minutes as you will need to use an alternative route.

"Trains are still able to run between Brighton and Lewes, but these may also be delayed in the Lewes area.

Services that usually run on the following routes, are likely to be cancelled or terminated and start back from Lewes: Brighton and Eastbourne, London Victoria and Ore, Brighton and Seaford.