NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Southern trains disrupted due to power failure at Lewes - trains between Lewes, Eastbourne, Brighton, Seaford and Hastings affected

Trains are experiencing major disruption this morning (Sunday, July 23) due to a power failure.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 08:42 BST

Southern said a failure of the electricity supply at Lewes means all lines are disrupted, and as a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

The company said on its website that trains are unable to run between Lewes and Seaford, Ore and Eastbourne.

Disruption is expected until around 11am.

Southern services face disruption this morning due to a power failure> Picture: ContributedSouthern services face disruption this morning due to a power failure> Picture: Contributed
Southern services face disruption this morning due to a power failure> Picture: Contributed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On its website, Southern said: “If you are travelling on this route, please expect your journey time to be extended by at least 30 minutes as you will need to use an alternative route.

"Trains are still able to run between Brighton and Lewes, but these may also be delayed in the Lewes area.

Services that usually run on the following routes, are likely to be cancelled or terminated and start back from Lewes: Brighton and Eastbourne, London Victoria and Ore, Brighton and Seaford.

“To assist you with your journey, you can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following routes: Brighton & Hove bus routes: 12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford and Eastbourne, 28 for Brighton (St Peter’s Church), Moulsecoomb (Brighton University), Falmer, Lewes (Post Office / Law Courts), 29, 29B, 29X for Brighton (St Peter’s Church), Moulsecoomb (Brighton University), Falmer, Lewes (Post Office / Law Courts) and Uckfield.”

Related topics:BrightonSeafordTrainsHastingsDisruption