Roadworks on a busy road in Sovereign Harbour are facing a delay – here’s why.

Temporary traffic lights on A259 Pevensey Bay Road and Pacific Drive have proven a nuisance for residents in the North Harbour since they appeared on March 27.

A permit for the lights was granted for Hutchinson Environmental Solutions, a waste-management company tasked with connecting Castle View Court (a residential park off Eastbourne Road) to the main sewer.

The permit is valid until 11.59pm on April 27, which means the lights can be in place every day until the permit expires or is extended, if needed.

Traffic on Pacific Drive. Photo: staff

Residents had hoped the project would be completed by Easter – but, over the last few days, the roadworks appeared to have ceased.

Peter Stedman, operations director for Hutchinson’s, has confirmed the ‘hold up’ is due to a cable obstructing the construction area.

He explained: “The manhole that we’re trying to connect to is very deep. The ground conditions are terrible and the other services, ie. there’s a fibre optics cable, is far closer to the manhole than was first suspected.

“[The cable] is literally right where we need to be

“We’re trying to negotiate with the water company about our method of connection. That’s been the hold up."

Mr Stedman added that, if it wasn’t for the obstruction, the works ‘would’ve been done and finished’.

He said: “We could’ve done it if we could’ve shut the road, but then nobody would’ve been able to get in or out of [the harbour].

"Highways haven’t let us do that.”