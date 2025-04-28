Spain, Portugal and France power outage: Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick as entire airports grind to a halt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Europe power outage – entire airports and metro systems grind to a halt
European holiday hotspots have been hit by power outages, leaving residents without electricity and mobile signal.
Entire airports and metro systems have ground to a halt in major cities – sending the countries into chaos. Spain has been hit by the power outage including cities such as Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid.
Portugal has also been affected, as well as France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to reports.
Spanish media have reported that Eurocontrol has warned there will be an ‘impact on departures and arrivals at some airports, including Lisbon, Barcelona and Madrid’.
The agency added: “It is too early to say how many flights are or will be affected.”
REN, Portugal's grid operator, reported that a 'rare atmospheric phenomenon' is behind the outage and the disruption could last a week.
London Gatwick security process transformed
Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.
Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark
Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.
Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’
Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.
Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
ARRIVALS:
2.10pm – British Airways BA2667 from Porto expected at 4.41pm
3.10pm – Air Portugal TP1336 from Lisbon expected at 5.01pm
4.25pm – Air Europa UX1015 from Madrid expected at 6pm
5.40pm – vueling VY6019 from A Coruna expected at 6.16pm
7pm – vueling VY7292 from Bilbao expected at 7.40pm
9.05pm – British Airways BA2577 from Nice expected at 10.28pm
11.30pm – easyJet EZY8518 from Lisbon CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
1.50pm – easyJet EZY8061 to Barcelona DELAYED until 2.50pm
2.30pm – vueling VY7827 to Barcelona DELAYED until 3.36pm
2.50pm – easyJet EZY8129 to Las Palmas DELAYED until 4pm
4.25pm – Air Portugal TP1337 to Lisbon – Gate info at 5.02pm
4.45pm – easyJet EZY8217 to Heraklion DELAYED until 6.22pm
5.05pm – British Airways BA2644 to Malaga DELAYED until 5.38pm
5.25pm – Air Europa UX1016 to Madrid DELAYED until 7.30pm
5.45pm – easyJet EZY8329 to Rome DELAYED until 6.05pm
6.35pm – Swiss International Air Lines LX433 to Zurich DELAYED until 6.50pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sussex directly to your phone.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.