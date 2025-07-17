Specially modified exhibition train heads to Bluebell Railway in Sussex to showcase 200 years of innovations

The Bluebell Railway has announced that a recently launched exhibition train is set to visit this summer.

Inspiration, the Railway 200 National Exhibition train, will be open to visitors at Horsted Keynes Station, Bluebell Railway, from Wednesday to Tuesday, July 23 to 29.

The train was launched on its two-year national tour at Paddington by Rail Minister Lord Hendy on Thursday, June 26.

Inspiration is a specially modified train that contains interactive exhibits that celebrate rail past, present and future, with STEM activities and a careers area.

Ruth Rowatt, marketing and communications manager at the Bluebell Railway, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting Inspiration at the start of the school holidays. While it is with us, it will form the centrepiece of our Railway 200 exhibition. We’re running a special intensive train service to make it easy for visitors to see Inspiration.”

Inspiration will be open from 10am to 4pm most days and from 11am on July 24.

Ruth said: “Inspiration is just one of the attractions at our Railway 200 celebration, which includes the chance to drive a driver training simulator and try your hand at ‘Eggsperiment’ – a fabulous activity on loan from the London Transport Museum and much more.”

People can find out more and book tickets at www.bluebell-railway.com/events-calendar. Bluebell Railway’s summer programme includes the Railway 200 celebration, a food festival, unicorns, dinosaurs and an Elvis tribute.

The Bluebell Railway announced it is running an intensive timetable of trains over the period to allow easy access to Horsted Keynes from East Grinstead (where the Bluebell Railway connects with national rail services from London and Croydon), and from Sheffield Park station. Normal Bluebell Railway fares apply during the Inspiration visit and there is no additional charge to visit this exhibition train.