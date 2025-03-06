East Sussex Highways gave an update this week regarding the works, which started last September.

A spokesperson said: “The extensive enabling works in Whitworth Road are nearing completion with just some high friction surfacing and lining works to complete, along with completion of the cycleway.

“On Sedlescombe Road North the team have completed the southern section of kerbing forming the new junction, landscaping and construction of the splitter island and will shortly commence resurfacing.

“Once this is complete we may be able to re-open part of the north-bound lane closure, reducing the overall length of the lane closure and corresponding queuing times.

“Work is continuing in Junction Road itself and with the vegetation clearance on the embankment alongside the northern part of Sedlescombe Road North. This is necessary in order to remove part of that embankment so the northern filter lane from Junction Road into Sedlescombe Road North can be formed. This will entail the diversion of a water main that is currently in the existing verge.

“Temporary traffic signals have been installed on The Ridge West at the junction of Junction Road to enable the team to install bollards and carry out footway works. These will be in place 24 hours a day until March 14, with manual control between 7am and 7pm to minimise disruption.”

East Sussex County Council announced last September that the final part of the scheme would be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January it announced the works were not set to be complete until spring this year.

Hastings and Rye MP, Helena Dollimore wrote to Becky Shaw, the county council’s chief executive, on Wednesday (March 5) saying the works were causing ‘long queues of traffic along the A21’, which were ‘wreaking havoc’ on the town.

She said: “Residents are experiencing huge increases in journey times, often on daily commutes to work or school. Businesses have suffered a serious loss in revenue into the millions which has had a knock-on effect on local jobs.

“The estimated end date for the temporary traffic management scheme has already been pushed back several times, and it is now months later than originally planned. The slow progress of these works is a source of serious frustration.

“Indeed, the works threaten to extend indefinitely, as the open side of the road becomes increasingly damaged from the heavy traffic load and will surely also need to be repaired.

“Furthermore, as drivers seek to avoid queues, they are forced into using smaller residential roads and lanes which are not designed to handle a heavy traffic load.”

Work on the final section of the road started on September 2 last year.

The county council said work was not permitted over the Christmas period due to the national Christmas roadworks embargo.

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

