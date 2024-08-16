St Leonards main road closed due to overturned lorry

By Richard Gladstone
Published 16th Aug 2024, 10:07 BST
A main road in St Leonards is closed to traffic this morning (Friday, August 15) after a lorry containing bales of hay overturned.

Hastings Police took to social media to inform the public about the incident at around 9.40am.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The lorry overturned on its side with bales of hay spilling out on to the road.

Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Hastings Police/FacebookPolice at the scene of the incident. Picture: Hastings Police/Facebook
Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Hastings Police/Facebook

Hastings Police said on Facebook: “The Queensway is temporarily closed southbound, just north of the turning to Combe Valley Way, due to an overturned lorry that has shed its load.”

