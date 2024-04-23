According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, there is congestion on Bexhill Road, St Leonards due to ongoing roadworks.

The works are being carried out by UK Power Networks and are expected to finish on Thursday (April 25).

On its traffic alert, the AA said there are delays on the A259 in Bexhill Road both ways at Aldi, with congestion stretching to Bulverhythe Beach, and back to The Bull Inn on the Bexhill side of the road in the construction area.

The delays were first reported just before 7.25am today.

Multiple sets of roadworks on Bexhill Road have been causing delays throughout this month for motorists.

Gas main work took place in several locations earlier this month, as well as water main works, leaving traffic almost at a standstill during some times of the day.

The latest roadworks mean there are temporary traffic lights in place.

The works started yesterday (Monday, April 22).

Yet more roadworks on Bexhill Road causing traffic chaos. Photo taken April 23 2024. Photo: staff

