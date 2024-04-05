Stagecoach announces brand new bus service, linking Eastbourne and Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Monday, May 13, Stagecoach will launch a new bus route, the 701, running between Eastbourne and Brighton via Seaford and Newhaven.

The hourly service, which will operate on Mondays to Saturdays, will link passengers to locations including the Amex Stadium, home of Premier League club Brighton F.C.

The 701 route will travel close to the Falmer campuses of both University of Sussex and University of Brighton, as well as the latter’s Lewes Road campus.

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a brand new bus service, which will link Eastbourne and Brighton. Picture: Stagecoach

The new service will operate from the bus company’s Eastbourne depot and tickets will start from just £2 for a single journey, in-line with the national bus fare cap.

The 701 will also connect passengers with Stagecoach route 700 in Brighton which travels west of the city.