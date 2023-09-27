Buses will be diverted in Hastings today (Wednesday, September 27) after a road closure.

Stagecoach South East announced at 7.30am: “Hastings Priory Road will be closed on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 of September between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm between Halton Flats and Frederick Road. As a result of this services will be diverted.”

The company said these services will be diverted in both directions:

Service 22: This will follow its normal line of route to the stop opposite Manor Road on Mount Pleasant Road before diverting via Parker Road, Malvern Way, The Ridge, Clifton Road and Frederick Road. It will resume its normal line of route from the stop opposite Ashburnham Road on Old London Road.

Service 28: This will follow its normal line of route to the stop adjacent to Ashburnham Road on Old London Road before diverting via Frederick Road, Clifton Road, The Ridge, Malvern Way, Parker Road and Mount Pleasant Road, resuming its normal line of route from Priory Road.