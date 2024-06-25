Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major bus operator has revealed that the ‘majority of ticket prices will increase’ for passengers in Sussex and Surrey next month.

Stagecoach South provides a network of bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, as well as into the cities of Portsmouth and Brighton & Hove.

The company has said that – from July 1 – single fares remain capped at £2, as part of an agreement with the Department for Transport (DfT) – ‘ensuring affordability for passengers’ until ‘at least the end of 2024’.

“Whilst the majority of ticket prices will increase, some will stay the same, including the popular NightRider ticket, which will remain priced at £3,” a Stagecoach spokesperson said.

"Singles will increase as follows: £1 to £1.10; £1.60 to £1.70, £1.80 to £2.00. Child and return tickets will be adjusted in line with adult single tickets. £1.30 singles are unchanged.

"Like many sectors of the economy, we continue to experience rising operational costs, which have put pressure on our fares. We have absorbed as many costs as possible and strived to keep fare increases to a minimum.

“Stagecoach remains committed to offering cost-effective multi-journey tickets, ensuring excellent value for money. Fares pay for day-to-day running of services, continued investment in new buses and other customer improvements.”

There will be ‘several changes’ to prices for DayRider and MegaRider tickets, along with some single fares which are less than £2.

– Single fares remain capped at £2;

– NightRider will remain at £3;

– MegaRider ticket prices will increase, except Brighton, Portsmouth, South Hants, Woking and Worthing, all of which will remain unchanged.

James O’Neill, commercial director for Stagecoach South said: “Reviewing our fares is essential to ensure we continue to deliver and grow our network of bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

"We understand that any change in pricing requires careful consideration. Following an extensive review of increased running and operational costs, we’ve strived to minimise the impact this will have on customers and kept any increases as low as possible.

“Revenue from fares is vital to pay for day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology and other customer improvements.

“Bus travel remains fantastic value for money, and we’ve been conscious to keep ticket prices affordable and sustainable for customers, with some ticket prices unchanged.

"Our numerous multi-journey ticket options offer unlimited travel across specific areas – the more you travel, the more you save. Products like Flexi 5 support those who may travel less often or need a bit more flexibility by offering five DayRider tickets for the price of four.

“We also have group tickets, allowing up to 4 people travelling together for the price of 2!”