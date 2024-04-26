Stagecoach cancels multiple services in Eastbourne
Bus operator Stagecoach has announced that it has cancelled multiple services in Eastbourne today (Friday, April 26).
The bus operator announced that services beginning from 6.50am up until 11.45am throughout routes in Eastbourne have been cancelled.
Services, including the 1A, 51 and the loop route, were also cancelled on Thursday, April 25 due to vehicle availability.
A spokesperson for the operator said: “The services will not be operating this morning due to vehicle availability.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.
“For live information please download our app.”
