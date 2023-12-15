A bus operator has stopped serving part of Hastings due to repeated vandalism, it has said.

Stagecoach has decided to divert services from the White Rock Gardens area on Bohemia Road after 16:00 GMT ‘until further notice.’

Joel Mitchell, managing director at Stagecoach South East said: “We’re so gutted, the local teams have worked so hard.

“We have had a driver shortage. On Saturday we had two windows put through, Sunday we had two windows put through, Tuesday evening two windows put through. That’s six buses unavailable.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we can look after our school children and people trying to access the hospital. There is the safety risk for our customers, there is parents with young children, elderly and the poorly.

“It is a tiny minority of people doing mindless vandalism and wrecking it for everybody. It’s difficult to keep our services on time, we’re having to divert services. This is a core route."

The following stops along Bohemia Road will not be served:

St Peter's Church, opposite and adjacent

Fire Station, opposite and adjacent

Magdalen Road, adjacent

Summerfields Leisure Centre, opposite and adjacent