​​Stagecoach has announced that from the March 5, more buses will run on the Pulse and Coastliner 700 services.

The bus company confirmed these latest changes will see more journeys added, to enhance the timetable frequency on Mondays to Saturdays. The Pulse will also see later journeys introduced in the evenings.

Coastliner 700 will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, between Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton and remain every 20 minutes on Sundays.

Buses on The Pulse will run every 15 minutes, Monday to Saturday daytime, connecting West Durrington and Lancing with Worthing town centre and hospital.

More buses will be running through Worthing

Extra trips will run early in the morning as well as more frequently, every half-hour, into the evening.

James O’Neill, commercial director, said: “It’s great to see more people choosing sustainable travel to help our local environment. We hope the extra buses make the decision even easier, whether you’re off to work or out with friends”.