Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company said on X at 7.50am: “Apologies, due to a shortage of available vehicles we have regretfully had to cancel the following journeys on Service 22.”

The cancelled services include: the 8.03am service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco, the 9.06am service from Tesco to Ivy Gardens, the 10.06am service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco, the 11.06am service from Tesco to Ivy Gardens, the 12.06pm service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco.