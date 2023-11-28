Stagecoach South East announces cancelled bus journeys in Hastings
Stagecoach South East has announced cancelled bus journeys in Hastings this morning (Tuesday, November 28)
The company said on X at 7.50am: “Apologies, due to a shortage of available vehicles we have regretfully had to cancel the following journeys on Service 22.”
The cancelled services include: the 8.03am service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco, the 9.06am service from Tesco to Ivy Gardens, the 10.06am service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco, the 11.06am service from Tesco to Ivy Gardens, the 12.06pm service from Ivy Gardens to Tesco.
Stagecoach South East also said the 9.43am 99 service from Cornfield Road to Chaltham Road had been cancelled ‘due to a shortage of available vehicles’.