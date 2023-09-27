Stagecoach South East cancels bus journeys in Eastbourne, Beachy Head and Hailsham

The company said on X (formerly Twitter) at 6.50am: “Due to driver availability, we have had to cancel the following journeys this morning. Please continue to check the live app for your journey location for up to date journey information. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to your travel this morning.”

The cancelled Eastbourne journeys are: service 3, 7.45am, from the foot of Beachy Head to the railway station; service 1A, 7.58am from Primrose Close to Malvern Close; service 5A, 8.01am, from Macquarie Quay to Gildredge Road; service 3A, 8.05am, from railway station to the foot of Beachy Head; service 3, 8.15am, from the foot of Beachy Head to the bus garage; loop, 8.20am, from Gildredge Road; service 3, 8.50am, railway station to foot of Beachy Head; service 3A, from 8.51am, from bus garage to foot of Beachy Head; service 1, 9.07am from Malvern Close to Primrose Close; service 3, 9.09am from foot of Beachy Head to Terminus Road; service 3A, 9.20am from foot of Beachy Head to bus garage; service 1A, 9.45am from Hamlands Lane to Primrose Close.