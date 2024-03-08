Stalled vehicle on A27 near Chichester roundabout: West Sussex drivers advised to watch out

There are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A27 near Chichester this morning (Friday, March 8).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:35 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of stalled vehicle on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.”

The incident was reported at about 9am.

