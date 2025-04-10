Steyning bypass speed limit to be lowered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A traffic regulation order (TRO) changing the speed limit along part of the A283 at Steyning has been approved by West Sussex County Council.

The new TRO will see a 50mph limit introduced from 200 metres east of the junction with the B2135, continuing south for around 1,700 metres, where a new 40mph section will run south until the existing 40mph stretch near the High Trees roundabout north of Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding.

The decision was made by Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, following an application from Steyning Parish Council.

During a consultation earlier this year, the council received 30 letters of support for the scheme, while a further 19 letters opposed the changes. Many of the objections, though, asked for the change of speed limits to be extended further.

The A283/B2135 junction. Image: Google

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport & planning, said the Road Safety Group would be looking at the route in the future ‘with potential to consider further speed reductions’.

The report said there had been three serious accidents and nine slight collisions along the route, which had caused injuries.

It added: “The speed reduction will aid in helping reduce the severity of any potential collisions in the future.”

The changes will cost around £7,500 for things such as the installation of new road signs. The money will come from the £50,000 of funding for TROs which is part of the 2025/26 Highways and Transport Delivery Programme.