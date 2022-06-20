Still no trains between Hastings and Eastbourne

There are still no trains running between Hastings and Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:47 am
A Southern spokesperson said at 4pm yesterday (Sunday, June 19), “We can't run any services between Hastings & Eastbourne, due to a signalling fault affecting level crossing barriers in the Pevensey/Normans bay area.

“Unfortunately we've been unable to source alternative transport, so we'd strongly advise delaying travel until later today.”

Now a day later the issue still hasn’t been resolved.

The spokesperson said this morning (Monday, June 20), “A loss of power has caused the signalling system and level crossings to fail in the area between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“Because of this you are strongly advised not to travel on journeys between Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford International.

"Customers are advised not to travel between Eastbourne and Hastings.”

