Storm Ciarán: Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding
West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following the severe weather.
A29 Church Hill, Pulborough – Closure in place from 9pm Wednesday, November 1. Anticipate re-opening midday Friday, November 3 following inspection.
A29 Bognor Regis, Oldlands Way Roundabout (by McDonald's) to Orchard Way Roundabout – Road is re-opened with single lane in each direction with 20mph speed limit in place. Please note there is a ramp in place over the pipes which have been put in place to pump flood water away from the area.
A29 Shripney – Closed until further notice.
College Lane, Chichester – Closed until further notice.