BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Storm Ciarán: Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed as a result of storm damage or flooding

Here are the roads in West Sussex that have been closed amid Storm Ciarán, according to the West Sussex County Council website.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following the severe weather.

A29 Church Hill, Pulborough – Closure in place from 9pm Wednesday, November 1. Anticipate re-opening midday Friday, November 3 following inspection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A29 Bognor Regis, Oldlands Way Roundabout (by McDonald's) to Orchard Way Roundabout – Road is re-opened with single lane in each direction with 20mph speed limit in place. Please note there is a ramp in place over the pipes which have been put in place to pump flood water away from the area.

A29 Shripney – Closed until further notice.

College Lane, Chichester – Closed until further notice.

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilMcDonald's