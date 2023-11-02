West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that are closed as a result of storm damage or flooding following the severe weather.

A29 Bognor Regis, Oldlands Way Roundabout (by McDonald's) to Orchard Way Roundabout – Road is re-opened with single lane in each direction with 20mph speed limit in place. Please note there is a ramp in place over the pipes which have been put in place to pump flood water away from the area.