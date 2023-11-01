Storm Ciarán sparks railway warning in Sussex - 'Work from home if you can'
Storm Ciarán is expected to cause significant disruption to trains across the South East of England on Thursday, November 2, with a risk of disruption late evening on Wednesday, November 1 and the morning of Friday, November 3.
This will impact Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink routes south of London.
A Southern spokesperson said: “You should work from home on Thursday if you can, avoiding any non-essential journeys particularly early on Thursday morning.
"If lines are closed due to the storm it's unlikely that we'll be able to provide rail replacement transport. We expect road conditions to be very poor and equally affected by the storm. If you must travel, check nationalrail.co.uk.”
Disruption has already began in Sussex, with a number of roads flooded this morning.
Meanwhile, Southern Rail said signal boxes are ‘beginning to come back on online’ are a failure with the signalling system between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.
An amber wind warning has been issued to be in force between 6am and 8pm on Thursday. The wind may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage.
The Met Office also warned that flying debris could result in a ‘danger to life’, adding: “Damage to buildings and homes is also possible.”
From 5am to 9am today (Wednesday) there is a joint yellow warning for rain and wind.
On the Met Office website, it says travel disruption is possible and residents should expect some interruption to power supplies, damage to trees, and flooding on roads.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”
A yellow rain warning will also be in place from 6pm today until 11.59pm on Thursday.
This could lead to delays or cancellations to public transport.
The spokesperson added: “Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."
A yellow wind warning will also be in place from 9pm today until 11.59pm on Thursday.
The spokesperson said: “There is a slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down.
"There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life.
"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”