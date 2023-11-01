A railway company is urging commuters in Sussex to work from home on Thursday (November 2) with an amber weather warning in place for Storm Ciarán.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Ciarán is expected to cause significant disruption to trains across the South East of England on Thursday, November 2, with a risk of disruption late evening on Wednesday, November 1 and the morning of Friday, November 3.

This will impact Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink routes south of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Southern spokesperson said: “You should work from home on Thursday if you can, avoiding any non-essential journeys particularly early on Thursday morning.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / National World

"If lines are closed due to the storm it's unlikely that we'll be able to provide rail replacement transport. We expect road conditions to be very poor and equally affected by the storm. If you must travel, check nationalrail.co.uk.”

Disruption has already began in Sussex, with a number of roads flooded this morning. Click here to read more.

Meanwhile, Southern Rail said signal boxes are ‘beginning to come back on online’ are a failure with the signalling system between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber wind warning has been issued to be in force between 6am and 8pm on Thursday. The wind may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage.

The Met Office also warned that flying debris could result in a ‘danger to life’, adding: “Damage to buildings and homes is also possible.”

From 5am to 9am today (Wednesday) there is a joint yellow warning for rain and wind.

On the Met Office website, it says travel disruption is possible and residents should expect some interruption to power supplies, damage to trees, and flooding on roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

A yellow rain warning will also be in place from 6pm today until 11.59pm on Thursday.

This could lead to delays or cancellations to public transport.

The spokesperson added: “Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow wind warning will also be in place from 9pm today until 11.59pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said: “There is a slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down.

"There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life.