Storm Ciarán: Trampoline blows onto Hastings railway tracks
The object caused disruption to train services in and out of the station earlier today as high winds and heavy rain arrived.
Network Rail put out a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, together with this picture of the obstruction, advising people to tie down such items ahead of stormy weather.
It said: “Spotted on the line at Hastings! PLEASE tie down any trampolines, gazebos and garden furniture if you live near the railway. Objects blown onto tracks and overhead line equipment are dangerous and disrupt journeys.”
Trains in and out of Hastings are facing severe disruption due to the storm.
The following trains out of Hastings today have been cancelled due to severe weather:
11.56 to Brighton
12.02 to Ore
12.11 to Eastbourne
12.25 to Ashford International
12.25 to London Victoria via Eastbourne and Gatwick Airport
12.36 to Ore
13.01 to Ore
13.11 to Eastbourne
13.25 to Ashford International
13.36 to Ore
14.01 to Ore
14.11 to Eastbourne
15.01 to Ore