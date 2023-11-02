A trampoline blew onto the railway tracks in Hastings this morning (Thursday, November 2) as Storm Ciarán struck the town.

The object caused disruption to train services in and out of the station earlier today as high winds and heavy rain arrived.

Network Rail put out a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, together with this picture of the obstruction, advising people to tie down such items ahead of stormy weather.

It said: “Spotted on the line at Hastings! PLEASE tie down any trampolines, gazebos and garden furniture if you live near the railway. Objects blown onto tracks and overhead line equipment are dangerous and disrupt journeys.”

Trains in and out of Hastings are facing severe disruption due to the storm.

The following trains out of Hastings today have been cancelled due to severe weather:

11.56 to Brighton

12.02 to Ore

12.11 to Eastbourne

12.25 to Ashford International

12.25 to London Victoria via Eastbourne and Gatwick Airport

12.36 to Ore

13.01 to Ore

13.11 to Eastbourne

13.25 to Ashford International

13.36 to Ore

14.01 to Ore

14.11 to Eastbourne