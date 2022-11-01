Storm Claudio: Southern and Thameslink services cancelled due to storm

Southern Rail and City Thameslink have announced that many of their services have been cancelled this morning due to the storm.

Rail services have been cancelled across the county due to the severe wind.

Southern and Thameslink have warned that severe weather will affect parts of its network until 8.30am.

In a statement Southern and Thameslink said: "Normal service is in place today but we expect some delays on some routes as speed restrictions are in place due to high winds this morning. Southern / Thameslink are expecting high winds across some of their coastal routes so there may be disruption to trains at the start of service in the morning.