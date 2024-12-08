Storm Darragh: Bus route affected between Cowfold and Horsham due to fallen tree and electrical pole
A bus route between Cowfold and Horsham has been affected due to Storm Darragh.
Stagecoach said its Route 17 service will be unable to serve customers in Crabtree, Mannings Heath and Brighton Road in Horsham until further notice due to a fallen tree and electrical police.
The bus company said they will be using the A24 to travel between Cowfold and Horsham.
Posting on social media, a Stagecoach spokesperson said: “#Route17 #Henfield #Horsham
“Apologies but due to a fallen tree and an electrical pole just north of #Cowfold we will be unable to serve #Crabtree, #Manningsheath and #BrightonRoad #Horsham until further notice.
“we will using the #A24 to go between #Cowfold and #Horsham.”