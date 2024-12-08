Trains between Littlehampton and Horsham have been disrupted due to a tree blocking the railway near Pulborough, Southern have confirmed.

As a result, all lines are blocked and trains between Littlehampton and Horsham will be cancelled or delayed.

The disruption is expected until 2pm, Southern said.

A Southern spokesperson said: “A tree is blocking the railway near Pulborough station. No services are able to run between Littlehampton and Horsham until further notice.

“Please note that your journey will take at least 60 minutes longer to complete this morning.

“There will be a limited service between London Victoria and Horsham.

“These journeys will be extremely busy and you may need to wait until the next available service.

“Thameslink services that run to/from Horsham are unaffected by this incident and can run as normal.

“Some stations on this route won't have an alternative public transport option.

“We'll do our best to provide alternative road transport, but there may be a long wait. Please speak to station staff, where available.

“If there are no staff, you can use the green Emergency button on the station Help Point instead, or speak to us on social media.”

Replacement buses are en route and are due to operate on the following routes:

Horsham to Littlehampton

Littlehampton to Horsham

The bus suppliers will be AA Travel and Crawley Luxury.

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on:

Stagecoach 700 between Littlehampton and Brighton

Alternative Southern services via any reasonable route

Alternative Thameslink services via any reasonable route (there are trains running to London Bridge from Horsham that you can use if you require London)

London Underground between London terminals

A Southern spokesperson added: “There has been a report of a tree on the railway, and this is now causing some disruption to services.

“Your train may be held on approach to the area, or it may need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network.

“Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the obstruction as quickly as they can.

“Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this. We're closely monitoring progress updates.”

Live departure boards can be found here and you can view a live map of the network here.

You can also see an alternative route guide here.

If you're travelling in the London area, you can plan journeys on alternative routes by using the Transport for London Journey Planner here. You can also use the Southern app to find up-to-date information.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.