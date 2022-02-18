National Highways is advising motorists to 'take extra care' due to Storm Eunice

The Met Office this morning (February 18) upgraded Sussex to its highest warning level of red until 3pm, with a risk of ‘danger to life’ and ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds’.

The initial amber weather warning across East and West Sussex remains in place until 9pm.

National Highways is advising motorists, especially those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, to check weather and driving conditions before journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations, such as coastal and high-lying areas.

Head of service delivery at National Highways Sean Martell said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

“In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Road users are also being advised to follow messages on overhead signs and listen to radio updates and the DVSA is advising HGV drivers to check load security as part of daily walkaround checks.

Motorists can find out more on trafficengland.com, following @highwaysseast on Twitter or calling National Highways England Line on 0300 123 5000.