Storm Eunice: Your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday February 18

Sussex traffic and travel

Stagecoach will not be running any dedicated school buses today in the Chichester area.

Stagecoach will be using single deck vehicles and last-minute cancellations or diversions may apply.

Southern Rail has told passengers not to travel today as it ‘cannot guarantee that you’ll be able to complete your journey’. If you have a ticket for today and are able to travel tomorrow (Saturday, February 19), your ticket will be accepted at no additional cost. Check your journey ahead of travelling to the station.

Gatwick Airport confirmed there may be disruption to flights today and passengers should allow extra time and check ahead.

Undercliff walk between Brighton Marina and Rottingdean is closed today.

Newhaven–Dieppe ferry won’t run today until the next arrival in Newhaven at 9pm and departure from Newhaven at 11pm.

The following carparks will be closed today:

• Friston Forest near Seaford

• Abbot’s Wood near Polegate

• Hastings seafront