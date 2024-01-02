A large fallen tree closed a main road in St Leonards this afternoon (Tuesday, January 2) following wet and windy weather.

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 1.05pm today.

The AA said: “Road closed due to fallen tree on B2159 Battle Road both ways from Beauharrow Road to A2100 The Ridge West. Traffic is coping well. Detour in operation - bus service 1066.”

Hastings Police also posted on its Facebook page.

The tree has closed part of the main road this afternoon. Picture: Hastings Police

It said: “Battle Road closed just up from Telford Road to The Ridge, due to a large fallen tree blocking the road.”

The road later reopened to traffic at around 2.20pm.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain until 9pm today.

It noted that a ‘spell of very windy weather’, accompanied by heavy rain in places, was ‘likely to cause some travel disruption’.

The Met Office said: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.