A key part of the railway line in Sussex is flooded after heavy rain in the county – with two weather warnings in place today (Tuesday, January 2).

After the arrival of Storm Henk in the UK, Southern Rail reported at 11am that there have been ‘reports of flooding’ between Barnham and Horsham.

"Reports of high water levels on the track between Christ's Hospital and Billingshurst,” a social media statement read.

"Network Rail engineers are en-route to check the area, but until their investigation is complete, trains will run at reduced speeds through the area.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“You can continue to use your normal route but please allow up to an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey. Trains will be running at a reduced speed between Christ's Hospital and Billingshurst.”

You can check whether your journey has been affected by viewing a live map here.

This incident comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain until 9pm today.

"Severe weather is expected to affect train services across the South East of England today,” a spokesperson for Southern Rail added.

“Network Rail have applied speed restrictions of 40 miles per hour to multiple routes south of London.

"This will affect trains which run along the south coast, as well as between Three Bridges and Brighton, with journeys on these routes taking up to 30 minutes longer than usual.”

The Met Office warning noted that a ‘spell of very windy weather’, accompanied by heavy rain in places, was ‘likely to cause some travel disruption’.

The wind warning added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

The weather experts predicted that coastal areas would likely see winds ‘gust towards 60 mph at times’, with a ‘lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts’.

Inland gusts of 40 to 50 mph are ‘likely’ but with a ‘smaller chance of 55 to 60 mph gusts’.

This windy weather will be accompanied by heavy rain ‘in places’ – covered by a separate warning.

This warning read: “More persistent rain area now expected to be further north into northern England, with warning area adjusted accordingly. Some more sensitive parts of southern/southeast England also added.

"Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

People are advised to check if your property is ‘at risk of flooding’.

"If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” a Met Office statement read.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.