Sussex A259, A27 and A23 roads amongst evening road closures this evening

Drivers across Sussex are being advised to plan ahead. (Wednesday, August 27).

On the A259, the road will be closed in both directions between the Little Common roundabout and Bexhill from 8 pm until 6 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the A27 westbound, the stretch between the Southerham roundabout in Lewes and Falmer will be shut, including the westbound fast slip road at Southerham.

Further disruption is expected on the A23 southbound, which will be closed between Bolney and Pyecombe overnight.

Here are the overnight road closures across Sussex this evening.

In Hastings, Queensway in St Leonards is also scheduled to close in both directions, starting slightly earlier at 7 pm and reopening by 6 am on Thursday.

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow signed diversion routes.