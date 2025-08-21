Sussex A27, A259 and A21 overnight road closures in place on Thursday, August 21

Drivers are being warned of major overnight disruption across Sussex tonight, with closures in place on the A27, A21 and A259.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A21 will shut in both directions between the A28 at Westfield Lane and Junction Road at the Ridge West in Hastings. The closure runs from 8pm until 6am on Friday morning as part of ongoing maintenance work.

On the coast road, the A259 will also be closed in both directions between the Little Common roundabout and the junction by Bexhill fire station at the Combe Valley relief road. Diversions will be signposted, but drivers heading between Eastbourne and Hastings face longer journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further west, the A27 westbound will be shut overnight from the Southerham roundabout in Lewes through to Falmer. The westbound fast link road at Southerham will also be affected.

National Highways say the works are scheduled overnight to limit disruption during the day, but are urging drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.