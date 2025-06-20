Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex on Friday, June 20.

A seafront road in Worthing was reportedly partially blocked after an incident involving a pedestrian. The road is now open.

The BBC’s Sylvie Blackmore reported on X (formerly Twitter) just after 4.30pm: “Marine Parade partly blocked both ways due to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at Bedford Row.”

Titnore Lane in Goring was also reportedly partly blocked northbound due to a broken down vehicle between the A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways) and Pot Lane at Clapham.

According to AA Traffic News, an incident is ongoing on the A27 in Arundel.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound around A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction).

"Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Lyminster Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Meanwhile, West Sussex Highways reported earlier this afternoon that it was ‘dealing with a sinkhole’ in Haywards Heath.

This is on Sussex Road – near the Princess Royal Hospital. West Sussex Highways added: “Two-way lights in place. No parking.”

Over in Chichester, rush hour delays are said to be increasing on Fishbourne Roundabout – eastbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge roundabout).

In East Sussex, a collision has been reported on the A271 in Herstmonceux.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A271 Gardner Street both ways around West End.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, there are queues on the A27 eastbound towards the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.

In Surrey, the AA advised there are ‘reports of a traffic problem and slow traffic’ on A3 Hindhead Tunnel – northbound between Grayshott and Thursley.

Delays are said to be easing on A3 southbound between A3 and Wilderness Road in Guildford, with an ‘average speed’ of 15 mph.

The AA added: “Queueing traffic on A3 northbound before M25 J10 (Wisley Interchange). In the construction area. Delays aren't helped by junction improvement works at J10.

“Severe delays of 28 minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 (Staines) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed 15 mph.

“Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A3 Northbound in Surrey. Average speed ten mph.

"Delays of seven minutes on Copsem Lane Southbound between A244 Claremont Lane and A244 Leatherhead Road. Average speed ten mph.

"Delays of six minutes on A245 Old Woking Road Westbound between Green Lane and B382. Average speed ten mph.

"Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M25 clockwise between J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey). Average speed 20 mph.”