Train customers have been given a special offer by Southern Rail after continued disruption to adverse weather conditions.

After heavy rain and winds throughout the week, major travel disruption has been felt on the railway line.

This morning (Friday, January 5), a tree blocking the railway between Horsham and Dorking.

"Services are being delayed between these stations,” a Southern statement read, shortly before 7am.

"Response teams are on site working to assess the track and and area.

Please leave plenty of extra time to complete your journey this morning. If you need the following stations you will need to use an alternative method to complete your journey this morning: Warnham; Ockley; Holmwood and Dorking.

"Your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost on alternative Southern and Thameslink services from Horsham to and from London.”

The tree is being removed from the railway and crews are ‘working to move the affected train from the area’.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World

The latest update at 9.30am read: “The affected train is now being moved away from the area. The railway lines will now be inspected. Providing it is safe to do, lines are expected to reopen shortly after. We will advise you of the first trains expected to run through once this is confirmed.”

This comes after a significant flooding incident in East Sussex – affecting the railway line in Brighton, Lewes and Seaford.

Southern Rail reported late, last night: “Disruption because of flooding at Falmer earlier on today has now cleared. Your journey should no longer be affected by this problem.”

The train company has warned commuters that engineering work will be taking place today – between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Some lines between Clapham Junction and London Victoria will be closed, and a reduced and amended service will be running to/from London Victoria.”

A special offer has been given to customers amid the major disruption across the network.