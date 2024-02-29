Sussex and Surrey traffic and travel: 'Severe delays' on M25, ‘heavy traffic’ causing disruption following crash

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, February 29.

Hastings: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A2101 Albert Road both ways around Castle Hill Road.

Delays of seven minutes and delays are increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound between A21 and A28 Westfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lower Dicker: Delays of nine minutes and delays on A22 Southbound between Park Lane (Park Corner) and Caldicotts Lane.

Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound.

Lancing: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Upper Boundstone Lane.

Arundel: Delays of four minutes and delays on A27 Lyminster Road Eastbound between Jarvis Road and Crossbush Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester: Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way.