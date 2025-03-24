Sussex and Surrey traffic: Car fire blocks two lanes on busy road; A259 reopens after chemical incident; 'severe' M25 delays

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Monday, March 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following reports of a car fire, AA Traffic News has advised motorists that two lanes are closed on the A316 southbound at M3 J1 (Sunbury / Staines).

A traffic bulletin on 7.20am read: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to car fire. Blocking lanes two and three (of three).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Surrey, ‘severe delays’ have been reported by the AA on M25 clockwise between M25 and J7 M23 J8. There is reportedly Slow traffic on M25 clockwise from (Clacket Lane Services) to J6 A22 (Godstone). Travel time is 20 minutes, the AA added.

The emergency services are at the scene of a car fire in Surrey on Monday morning (March 24). Photo: National World stock image

In Sussex, all evacuated residents have now been able to return home after a major chemical incident in St Leonards.

Sussex Police has confirmed the reopening of the A259 – with the ‘remaining displaced residents’ able to return to their homes following the ‘major incident this weekend’.

No other incidents have been reported in Sussex but traffic is said by the AA to be slow in:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Chichester: Delays increasing on A27 eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph;

– Littlehampton: Delays increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Hoe Lane and Church Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

– Worthing: Delays increasing on Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) and A27. Average speed ten mph.

Sussex Traffic Watch, meanwhile, has confirmed the areas where roadworks are causing delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media notices on X read: “A21 at Hastings junction with the Ridge west – roadworks continue to cause delays on all approaches.

"A267 just north of the Boship roundabout [in Hailsham] – roadworks continue to cause delays in both directions.

"A29 Fairmile Bottom, Slindon – emergency roadworks with temporary lights continue expect delays at peak times.

"Grand Parade Eastbourne remains closed bothways for roadworks until the 2nd May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Grand Parade closure, bus company Stagecoach added: “3, 3A and 99 services will be diverted via Cavendish Place and Pevensey Road towards Eastbourne and via Trinity Trees and Crown & Anchor away from Eastbourne.”

On the railway line, there is planned engineering work in Sussex and Surrey.

Buses replace late night / early morning trains to / from Redhill / Earlswood / Salfords from Monday (March 24) until Friday (March 28).

Buses replace late night trains in the Oxted / East Grinstead / Uckfield area from Monday to Thursday (March 27). Find out more at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/planned-engineering-work