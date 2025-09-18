Sussex and Surrey traffic: Emergency services called to second A27 collision; incidents also reported on A26 and A272

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, September 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to traffic sources, there were three ongoing incidents in Sussex, as of 10am.

A broken down heavy goods vehicle in the Falmer caused heavy delays – between Station Approach (Falmer Station) and Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Traffic Wa tch reported that the A27 was partly blocked westbound towards Hollingbury – with queuing traffic on the approach. Police officers helped to deal with the incident and control traffic.

A29 Lidsey Road is reportedly closed both ways from Hook Lane to Woodgate Road. Photo: Sussex World stock image

The road has since reopened.

Sussex Traffic Wa tch also reported an incident on the A26 north of Crowborough. A report on X (formerly Twitter) read: “RTC reported – road maybe blocked in both directions.”

The A272 was also said to be closed west of Haywards Heath after a road traffic collision.

Both incidents have been dealt with and the roads now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in West Sussex, A29 Lidsey Road was closed in Woodgate, near Bognor Regis – both ways from Hook Lane to Woodgate Road. This was due to a minor collision on Thursday morning, which has since been cleared.

Another Sussex road to have reopened after a collision is the A27 at Wilmington.

National Highways reported on social media, at 10.40pm, that the A27 was closed in both directions – between the A26 at Beddingham and the A2270 at Polegate.

This was ‘due to a collision’ around 9.50pm, with the emergency services in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that crews attended, adding: “One person was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, traffic was diverted and people were urged to allow extra time if travelling in the area.

This incident had been dealt with by 11.40pm with the A27 reopened to traffic.

National Highways added: “There are no delays in the area. Thanks for your patience this evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over in Surrey, Thursday morning traffic was said to be slow in these areas:

– Queueing traffic on A217 Reigate Hill both ways near Reigate Hill Close (Yew Tree Pub). In the construction area.

– Queueing traffic on A243 Leatherhead Road both ways at the Malden Rushett crossroads. In the construction area. Temporary lights just south of the main lights.

For the latest traffic updates, visit: https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news