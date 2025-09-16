Sussex and Surrey traffic: 'Serious' A2100 incident; car collides with lamppost in seaside town; van involved in A270 crash; A243, A27 and A24 delays

Here are the latest traffic updates from across Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday morning (September 16).

According to AA Traffic News, Linden Road in Bognor Regis is partially blocked after a single-vehicle collision.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked due to crash, car and a lampost involved on Linden Road both ways from Victoria Drive to Ockley Road. Traffic is coping well.”

Another collision has been reported on the A270 at Southwick.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A270 Old Shoreham Road, eastbound from Southwick Street to Hadrian Avenue.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex, rush-hour delays have been reported on the A27 in Chichester.

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There are also delays on the Portfield roundabout – westbound between the A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

In Worthing, increasingly heavy traffic has been reported on Crockhurst Hill – eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass. Delays are also increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road – westbound between Church Lane and Third Avenue.

In Washington, the AA reported that delays are increasing on the A24 – northbound towards A283 The Pike.

In Horsham, traffic is queueing on Robin Hood roundabout – northbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath roundabout) and A24 (Great Daux roundabout).

Over in East Sussex, A2100 Battle Hill is reportedly closed after a road traffic collision. Traffic sources described the incident as ‘serious’.

Meanwhile, Sussex Traffic Watch reported on social media that the A26 is partly blocked northbound at Beddingham – ‘just after the old landfill site’ – due to a broken down vehicle.

Elsewhere in the Lewes district, roadworks ‘continue to cause delays on both approaches’ at A26 Malling Street.

In Surrey, the AA has reported ‘long delays’ on A243 Leatherhead Road – both ways at Fairoak Lane (the Malden Rushett crossroads).

The traffic notice added: “Congestion to Garrison Lane back past the theme park, and to the Star Inn almost back to the M25 at Leatherhead. Also queueing northbound through Oxshott. In the construction area.”

Delays are also said to be increasing in:

– West Byfleet: eastbound between A245 Parvis Road and A245 Byfleet Road;

– Esher: on Copsem Lane southbound between A244 Claremont Lane and A244 Leatherhead Road;

– M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 (Staines) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey);

– M25 clockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange);

– Woking: A320 Guildford Road both ways from the Ottershaw Roundabout. In the construction area.

– ‘Severe delays’ on A31 eastbound in Surrey. Average speed ten mph.