This is why trains Sussex and Surrey are subject to delays this morning (Thursday, June 26).

Southern Rail reported at 6.15am that, ‘due to a speed restriction over defective track’ – between Brighton and Haywards Heath – ‘trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines’.

This incident came after lines were blocked between Epsom and Horsham.

This was due to ‘signalling staff being unavailable’, Southern Rail explained.

Lines were blocked between Epsom and Horsham (pictured) due to ‘signalling staff being unavailable’. Photo by Google Street View

A social media notice at 4.25am added: “Train services running through these stations will be terminated at and started back from Epsom.”

An update at 7.15pm stated that lines had reopened.

Defective track

Train services running to and from Brighton and Haywards Heath will be delayed or revised,” a social media notice advised.

"Disruption is expected until 09:00,” Southern added.

"You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 15 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

Following earlier reports of a ‘possible issue ‘with the track in the affected area, Network Rail had to put a speed restriction in place.

"We're working with track engineers to ensure repairs are planned and completed as quickly as possible,” Southern Rail added.

"Often, if these works involve the route being closed or a need for complex machinery, they'll need to happen overnight or during a weekend closure. Speed restrictions help prevent any further track damage until this is done

“We'd like to thank you for your patience during this incident.”

As of 7.10am services were experiencing delays of 15 to 30 minutes so train users are advised to ‘allow plenty of extra time this morning’.

Network Rail staff arrived on site and were ‘working quickly to have the line inspected’.

Southern added: “Alterations to your train are possible meaning it may not stop at some stations, or will be started/terminated at a different station than planned.

“To assist you with your journey, you can use your ticket mutually at no extra cost on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services.”

An update at 7.20am read: “Checks have been completed and we've received the all clear to resume running services at their normal speed.

“Services will continue to experience delays as we recover the service timetable, so please leave extra time for your journey.

“Journey planners are being updated with the latest service information.”

Signalling staff absence

Southern Rail reported that ‘you will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey’ between Epsom and Horsham – and ‘allow at least 20 minutes more time to arrive at your destination’.

"Our colleagues at Network Rail are working on a solution and may be able to re-open the line at approximately 10:30, however this remains to be confirmed,” a social media notice added.

"A reduced service will run between Epsom and Leatherhead.

“Services that normally run between London Victoria and Horsham will terminate and restart from Epsom.”

This means that the following stations will ‘not be in receipt of a service’: Box Hill & Westhumble; Dorking; Holmwood; Ockley and Warnham.

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following alternative services:

– Great Western Railway services between Guildford, Dorking Deepdene and Reigate

– Southwestern Railway services between Havant, Guildford and Leatherhead

At 7.15pm, Southern advised: “We've now been informed all lines have reopened between Epsom and Horsham.

“Services are being reinstated and re-advertised in journey planners so please check before travelling.”

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay compensation. To make a claim, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation