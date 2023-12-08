Sussex and Surrey travel: A24 police incident; A27 delays; Queues on M25 and A23; railway disruption continues

Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Friday, December 8.

There have been reports of a crash in an East Sussex village this morning. AA Traffic News reported a collision on B2244, near Compasses Lane in Cripps Corner. Traffic is said to be coping well, both ways.

In Crowborough, the AA said a vehicle has broken down on B2188 at Ladies Mile. Traffic is again said to be coping well, both ways.

In West Sussex, a vehicle has reportedly broken down on the A24. Traffic is coping well, near A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout).

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

The AA reported: “Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en-route to investigate.”

The ‘usual’ rush-hour delays have been reported on the A27 in Chichester at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Over in Surrey, the AA has reported:

"Slow traffic on A308 Hampton Court Road Eastbound from the Water Treatment Ponds to A309 Hampton Court Bridge (Hampton Court);

"Slow traffic on A317 Weybridge Road Eastbound from Eastworth Road / Fordwater Road (Clay Corner) to Monument Hill / Oatlands Drive. Past Addlestone and Woburn Hill;

"Slow traffic on M25 both ways at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Congestion to over a mile each side, and the A3 northbound past Wisley. In the construction area;

"Queueing traffic due to earlier stalled car transporter on M25 clockwise before Clacket Lane Services. Congestion to J5 M26. Halfway between J5 M26 and J6 Godstone;

"Slow traffic on A23 Brighton Road Northbound from M23 J7 / A23 / London Road North to Star Lane (Hooley).”

On the railway line, services between Portsmouth Harbour and Chichester were delayed this morning due to a train fault.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 7.35am, Southern Rail wrote: “Please allow extra time to complete your journey. Services are currently being delayed by up to 15 minutes.”

An update at 8.20am added: “Disruption caused by a fault on a train between Portsmouth Harbour and Chichester has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem. If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, please visit https://www.southernrailway.com/delayrepay.”

The ASLEF union continues to implement an overtime ban every day up to and including Saturday, December 9.

Southern advised: “If you’re headed to Brighton and Hove Albion vs Burnley, by train this Saturday, please travel early & be prepared to queue as we’re running an amended timetable with fewer trains due to industrial action.”

Engineering work is also taking place between Brighton and Littlehampton – closing all lines – on Saturday.

"An extremely limited bus service will be in operation between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea,” a Southern spokesperson said.