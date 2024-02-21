Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex

According to AA Traffic News, a road closure is in place near Pulborough in West Sussex.

A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on B2133 Goosegreen Lane both ways at Peacocks Lane. Road remains blocked since around 1.15pm.”

In Shoreham-by-Sea, delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

East Sussex

A two-car collision has been reported on the A259 near Bexhill.

An AA report read: “Road blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways from Sandhurst Lane to Coneyburrow Lane.

“Delays increasing on A259 Barnhorn Road Eastbound between A27 (Pevensey roundabout) and Sandhurst Lane. Average speed ten mph.”

In Hastings, the AA has reported delays on A259 Bexhill Road both ways at Freshfields. This is due to temporary traffic lights.

Meanwhile, the C7, north of Newhaven at the Telscombe village junction, is reported as partially blocked. This follows a road traffic collision, with police officers officers at the scene.

In Broad Oak, a ‘large tree stump’ is reportedly partly blocking the A28 Northiam Road around the B2089 Udimore Road

Trains are also being delayed in the East Sussex area.

Buses are replacing trains between Crowborough and Uckfield due to a landslip

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Due to a landslip which has been reported between Buxted and Uckfield, the line will be closed between these stations until further notice. Services will start and terminate at Crowborough.

“Repair works are expected to be undertaken overnight by Network Rail, and we intend to run our early morning trains through to Uckfield as scheduled. If this changes, we will update you as soon as we know more.”

Network Rail Kent & Sussex has teams on site ‘to clear the vegetation, assess any damage and fix the problem’ overnight.

Surrey

The AA has reported minor delays on M25 anticlockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate).

There are increasing delays on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and M25 (Cobham Services).

An AA report for A240 Kingston Road read: “Delays both ways at Tolworth Roundabout. In the construction area. Lane closures are in place.”