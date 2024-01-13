Sussex and Surrey travel: Buses vandalised; roadworks near hospital cause delays; two collisions on same road
Very few road traffic incidents have been reported by AA Traffic News across both counties.
Two collisions have been reported near Chaldon in Surrey.
A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked due to crash on B2031 Rock Lane between Church Lane and Dean Lane. Following a crash a few minutes before 9am.”
Near Bexhill, in East Sussex, a road remains blocked by a tree which fell on January 3.
A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to fallen tree on Peartree Lane both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road. Approach with care.”
In West Sussex, West Chiltington Road – a key route between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington – remains closed at Panners Drive following flooding and ‘severe damage’ to the road surface.
Bus company Stagecoach has reported multiple incidents via social media.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Unfortunately due to one of our buses being vandalised in Stonehouse Drive [Hastings] last night and now awaiting replacement glass we are unable to operate the following journeys on Service 22 today.”
Another update for the Hastings area read: “Unfortunately, due to some poorly vehicles, we have had to cancel some of our journeys today.
"We are working hard to get these vehicles back on the road so please continue to check the live tracker on the app for your journey. Sorry for any inconvenience to your travel.”
A further notice for passengers in the Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill areas read: “Due to several roadworks between Willingdon and General District hospital on Decoy drive, at peak hours you may find out 98 services between Hastings and Eastbourne are cut due to late running.
"We are apologise for inconvenience caused by this.”
No incidents have been reported on the railway line so far today but Southern Rail has issued an important warning.
A social media post read: “It's a bit chilly out there today. Platforms and car parks have been gritted but may still be slippery. Please remember to take extra care when moving around the station."