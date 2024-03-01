Sussex and Surrey travel: M23 closed in both directions following 15 vehicle collision
The M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 was closed following a serious collision at approximately 5.40pm.
Emergcency services were called onto the scene and the ambulance service is ‘assessing and treating multiple casualties.’
In a statement, a spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “We have closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision this evening.
“Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles.
“The ambulance service is assessing and treating multiple casualties.
“We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time and to expect significant disruption.
“Thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”