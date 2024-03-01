BREAKING

Sussex and Surrey travel: M23 closed in both directions following 15 vehicle collision

A 15 vehicle collision has closed the M23 in both directions as police have urged the public to avoid the area.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Mar 2024, 19:08 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 19:18 GMT
The M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 was closed following a serious collision at approximately 5.40pm.

Emergcency services were called onto the scene and the ambulance service is ‘assessing and treating multiple casualties.’

In a statement, a spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “We have closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision this evening.

A 15 vehicle collision has closed the M23 in both directions as police have urged public to avoid the area.A 15 vehicle collision has closed the M23 in both directions as police have urged public to avoid the area.
Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles.

“The ambulance service is assessing and treating multiple casualties.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time and to expect significant disruption.

“Thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

