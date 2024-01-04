Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Thursday, January 4.

Major delays have been reported on the railway line this morning.

Trains were unable to run towards Eastbourne due to a points failure at Hampden Park.

In a post on social media at 7.25am, Southern Rail wrote: “All lines are currently blocked.

“Ticket acceptance is in place on the following services to assist with your journey: Stagecoach 99 services between Eastbourne and Rye and Southeastern services between Hastings and London.

"Currently disruption is expected until at least 10.30am.”

Teams from Network Rail have since rectified the fault.

In an update at 8.20am, Southern added: “All lines have now reopened. Please be aware that some services may still be delayed whilst our teams work to recover the service.

“The first train expected to run through the area is the 7.32 service from Ore to Brighton.”

This comes after another points failure near Portsmouth, affecting services to and from Sussex.

"Due to a points failure at Hilsea, services will be delayed or may terminate at Havant,” a Southern statement read.

"This is currently affecting services that run between Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis.”

On the roads in East Sussex, closures are still in place following heavy rainfall this week.

An AA Traffic News report for Uckfield read: “Road closed due to flooding on Sharpsbridge Lane both ways between Shortbridge Road and Mackerels Rocks. After the river burst its banks on Tuesday afternoon.”

A report for Alfriston read: “Road closed due to flooding on The Street both ways between Clapham Lane and Lullington Road. Alongside the Cuckmere River.”

In Bexhill, Peartree Lane is closed both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road, due to a fallen tree. The road has been closed since Wednesday morning.

Slow traffic has also been reported on A259 Little Common Road, both ways near B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn) – in the construction area.

The AA added: “Slow traffic on A21 Whydown Hill both ways at New England Lane. In the construction area.”

Over in West Sussex, a road in Ditchling remains closed due to emergency power line repairs. Underhill Lane is blocked both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane, after a tree came down onto power lines on Tuesday.

Slow traffic has been reported on A24 Findon Bypass, northbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon roundabout) – in the construction area.

In Ashington, there have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A24 northbound near B2133. Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’.

An AA report for the Arun district read: “Slow traffic on A259 Worms Lane both ways from B2233 Yapton Road to B2132 Yapton Road. In the construction area.”

In Surrey, buses are being re-routed following a collision.

An AA report read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on B284 Hook Road both ways between Longmead Road and Chase Road. Detour in operation – for bus 418.”

Slow traffic has also been reported on the M25 – both ways at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). The AA said: “Congestion to Cobham Services clockwise, and back to Ripley on the A3. In the construction area.”