According to AA Traffic News, all lanes have been stopped on the M25 anticlockwise from J6 A22 (Godstone) to (Clacket Lane Services) after a serious collision.

‘Severe delays’ have been reported, with congestion to the M23 at junction seven.

The AA said traffic is becoming heavier ‘due to people slowing to look at the crash’.

A traffic notice read: “Severe delays of 40 minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between M25 and Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services). Average speed five mph.”

Very few incidents have been reported in Sussex but there was significant incident near Hastings last night (Wednesday).

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the A28 at Northiam, north east of Hastings, was closed in both directions around 10pm. Stagecoach confirmed its 29 services were affected. The road has since reopened.

This morning, slow traffic has been reported on the A27 westbound towards Lewes – from The Street (The Barley Mow) to A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Sussex and Surrey traffic and travel. Photo: National World stock image

Motorists in West Sussex are reminded that Ditchling High Street remains closed both ways, until Saturday (February 10) due to emergency roadworks by UK Power Networks.

Those planning to get the train in Sussex and Surrey may also be affected by an incident which happened in Hampshire earlier this morning.

Shortly after 7am, a Southern Rail spokesperson said: “We have been advised that there is a tree on the line between Swanwick and Fareham.

"Due to a tree on the track between Southampton Central and Fareham all lines are blocked.

"If you are travelling between these stations, you will need to use an alternative route.

"Please allow an extra 30minutes to complete your journey.”

In an update at 7.40am, Southern said all lines have now reopened, adding: “Please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before travelling.”