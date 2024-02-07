Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to AA Traffic News, there are significant delays after a collision on the A27 in East Sussex.

Queueing traffic has been reported for one mile, including through the Southwick tunnel, after the collision just past Mile Oak.

A traffic notice read: “Severe delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). Average speed ten mph.”

Elsewhere in East Sussex, a collision was reported on the A259 Between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay on Tuesday night – which sparked an emergency response. The road has since reopened.

Over in West Sussex, the A23 northbound exit slip road at junction 11 and the southern part of the roundabout is closed following a collision this morning, the AA has reported.

There are also heavy delays on the A27 in the Worthing and Chichester areas.

A traffic notice read: “Delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

“Queuing traffic both ways between the Portfield and Bognor Bridge roundabouts and eastbound towards the Fishbourne roundabout.

“Delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.”

Roadworks on the A259 at Lancing continue to cause queuing traffic eastbound, according to traffic reports.

In Surrey, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on M25 clockwise before J6 A22 (Godstone).

This comes after two collisions and a breakdown, the AA said, adding: “Congestion to J2 A2 Dartford.

"Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M25 clockwise between M25 and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 15 mph.”

Meanwhile, on the railway line, trains are subject to delays on coastal routes.