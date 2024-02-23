Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In East Sussex, the A27 was reported as closed both ways, earlier this morning, between the A22 (Polegate) and the A259 (Pevensey).

This was due to ‘extensive flooding in the area’, near Eastbourne, ‘following heavy rainfall overnight’, according to National Highways.

A statement around 6.30am read: “Contractors are working at the scene to clear the water and reopen the road as soon as it is safe.

It has been reported that cars are ‘trapped’ after a large sinkhole was cordoned off in Devonshire Place, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

According to traffic sources, the road has now reopened.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, a photo taken in Kemptown, Brighton shows parked cars have been blocked in by works to repair a sinkhole.

It has been reported that cars are ‘trapped’ after the large hole was cordoned off in Devonshire Place.

Parked cars have been blocked in by works to repair a sinkhole in Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, in West Sussex, flooding has been reported on the A29.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Flooding on A29 Lidsey Road both ways between Shripney Lane and Oak Tree Lane. Approach with care.”

Further flooding has been reported in nearby Arundel.

A284 Lyminster Road, south of the Crossbush, is reportedly flooded with a number of potholes to be wary of, too.

In Surrey, ‘severe delays’ are said to be increasing on the M25, clockwise between M25 and J7 M23 J8. The average speed has been reported as 25 mph.